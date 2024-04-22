How Arkansas fares in new USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

Arkansas stayed at No. 2 in the new USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll, released Monday, April 22.

The Razorbacks (34-6 overall, 14-4 SEC) won two of three from No. 21 South Carolina in Columbia over the weekend for their fifth SEC series win in six tries this season. The Diamond Hogs are 7-3 against current Top 25 opponents this season.

Arkansas also stayed at No. 2 in both D1Baseball’s new Top 25 poll and Baseball America’s weekly Top 25 rankings.

Texas A&M (35-5) was No. 1 in the coaches poll for the second straight week. The Aggies defeated Air Force in non-conference play and won two of three games at No. 18 Alabama.

Tennessee stayed at No. 3 in the coaches poll after taking two of three from Kentucky in a battle of top five teams in the Bluegrass State over the weekend.

Clemson (32-7) moved up two spots to No. 4 after a series win against Pitt. No. 5 Kentucky (32-7) rounded out the top five.

The SEC had the most schools ranked per conference with eight teams total, including Vanderbilt (No. 8) and Georgia (No. 17).

Arkansas returns to the diamond Tuesday when the Razorbacks face Arkansas-Pine Bluff in non-conference play at Dickey-Stephens Field in North Little Rock. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CDT. The game can be seen on SEC Network+.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire