Where Arkansas Razorbacks rank in new D1Baseball, Baseball America Top 25 rankings

Arkansas’ impressive 4-1 week wasn’t enough to move the Razorbacks back into the top spot in the new Top 25 rankings from Baseball America and D1Baseball, released Monday, April 22.

The Hogs (34-6 overall, 14-4 SEC) stayed at No. 2 in both rankings after notching a pair of thrilling wins over Texas Tech in non-conference play and taking two of three from South Carolina over the weekend in Columbia.

Arkansas will face Arkansas-Pine Bluff Tuesday in non-conference play at Dickey-Stephens Field in North Little Rock. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CDT. The game can be seen on SEC Network+. The Hogs will then welcome Florida to Baum-Walker Stadium beginning Friday when SEC play resumes.

Texas A&M (35-5) remained No. 1 in both rankings for the second week in a row. The Aggies defeated Air Force in midweek play before winning two of three at Alabama.

Tennessee moved to No. 3 in both rankings after winning two of three at Kentucky over the weekend in a key SEC series featuring two top five clubs. After falling in the series opener, the Volunteers (33-7) rallied for 9-4 and 13-11 victories in Lexington on Saturday and Sunday.

Kentucky (32-7) fell one spot to No. 4 in D1Baseball’s poll, giving the SEC the top four spots in those rankings.

Clemson (32-7) stayed at No. 4 in Baseball America’s rankings and moved up one spot No. 5 in D1Baseball’s poll.

