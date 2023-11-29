Arizona State football transfer portal tracker: Who will stay or go?

It's that time of the year when players can start putting their names in the football transfer portal in the hope of finding a new school. Last year the Sun Devils had 38 or so new players from the portal, second most in the country behind Colorado.

Players lost to the transfer portal

TE Jalin Conyers (Jr. 6-4, 270): Regarded as a future NFL prospect, departs after playing three seasons having recorded 74 catches for 846 yards and six touchdowns. His breakout season was the 2022 campaign in which he tallied a career-high 38 catches for 422 yards and five scores. His best game that season came against Colorado when he caught six passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

LB James Djonkam (Jr. 6-3, 250): Saw action in 12 games as a backup linebacker and on special teams. Recorded 13 tackles and two quarterback hurries the past season, his second playing for the Sun Devils after transferring to ASU from Independence CC (Kan.)

LB Will Shaffer (Sr. 6-0, 233): Entered the transfer portal in the middle of the season after playing in four games, indicating on social media he intended to use a redshirt season and transfer. The Saguaro High product was primarily a backup in his four seasons in Tempe although he could have had a bigger role this season if he stayed because it is a position where the Sun Devils were thin. He recorded five tackles this season and his best was nine in 2022.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU football transfer portal tracker, updates: Who will stay or go?