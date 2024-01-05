Big 12 football power rankings: Arizona, Utah top conference in way-too-early 2024 ranking
The next season of Big 12 football will be a lot different.
Oklahoma and Texas will be gone to the SEC. Arizona State, Arizona, Utah and Colorado will be new to the conference after departing the Pac-12.
The Big 12 will have 16 teams. Totally makes sense, right?
Who will be the favorites in the new-look Big 12 Conference in 2024? Who could be some darkhorse conference contenders? Which teams are going to be the worst?
Here's our way-too-early Big 12 football power rankings for the 2024 season:
College football Top 25 ranking for 2024 Utah, Arizona lead Big 12 Conference teams
16. Houston
The Cougars went 4-8 overall and 2-7 in Big 12 play. They might not stay here long after hiring Tulane's Willie Fritz as their new head coach.
15. Cincinnati
The Bearcats were 3-9 overall and 1-8 in the Big 12, finishing last in the conference. Can they surprise in 2024 with transfer QB Brendan Sorsby?
14. Baylor
The Bears were 2-7 in the Big 12 last season and 3-9 overall. Their only wins were against Long Island, Cincinnati and UCF and they had some very bad losses (Houston).
13. Arizona State
The Sun Devils were 3-9 overall and 2-7 in the Pac-12, but they were in several games against good teams (and could have beaten Washington). This team could surprise.
12. BYU
The move to the Big 12 wasn't kind to the Cougars, who went 5-7 overall and 2-7 in conference play, losing five straight games to end the season. But we can't wait to see the game against Utah.
11. UCF
The Knights were 3-6 in conference play last season and 6-7 overall, but they did make a bowl game. They also have former Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson at QB, so that could help.
10. Colorado
The Buffaloes were 4-8 overall and 1-8 in Pac-12 play last season. Still, we think this team could be in for a jump, if its offensive line can step up. Coach Prime seems like a good fit in the Big 12.
9. Iowa State
The Cyclones ended the season 7-6 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12. Rocco Becht is set to return at QB after throwing for 3,120 yards and 23 touchdowns, with eight passes intercepted.
8. TCU
The Horned Frogs were 5-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big 12 in 2023. Who saw that coming? Some key transfer portal additions make this a team that could bounce back fast, however.
7. Texas Tech
The Red Raiders are coming off a 7-6 season where they went 5-4 in the Big 12 and won four of their last five games, giving fans of this team some excitement for 2024.
6. West Virginia
The Mountaineers went 9-4 overall and 6-3 in the Pac-12, surprising many in 2023. With QB Garrett Greene and this offense, teams won't take them lightly in the upcoming season.
5. Kansas State
The Wildcats were 9-4 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12. They suffered some key portal losses, but beat N.C. State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl, showing that they can still compete.
4. Kansas
The Jayhawks were 5-4 in conference play last season and 9-4 overall. Three of their four losses were by seven points or less. This is a team that could contend for the conference title.
3. Oklahoma State
The Cowboys went 7-2 in the Big 12 and 10-4 overall. They have some key returners in 2024, including RB Ollie Gordon, who gives the Cowboys a chance in every game.
2. Utah
The Utes went 8-5 overall and 5-4 in the Pac-12 in their final year in the conference. With Cameron Rising back after injury, Utah could quickly rise to the top of its new conference.
1. Arizona
The Wildcats were 7-2 in the Pac-12 and 10-3 overall. They beat Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. They have Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan. They are riding a lot of momentum under Jedd Fisch. They could win the Big 12 their first year in the conference.
