Arizona State adds dual-threat quarterback out of the Big 10 from the transfer portal

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham followed through with his plan on adding to the quarterback room as Nebraska transfer Jeff Sims is reportedly set to enroll at ASU. He made a visit to Tempe last week and watched one of the Sun Devils spring practice sessions.

He will join incumbent Trenton Bourguet, newcomer Sam Leavitt and local product Navi Bruzon in the battle for the starting quarterback competition that will take place once fall camp starts.

The position was left depleted when three of the four scholarship quarterbacks from last season entered the transfer portal. The most recent of those was Jaden Rashada, who did so two weeks ago and eventually landed at Georgia.

Rashada played in just three games after going down with a knee injury in the second game of the season and not returning until the regular season finale against rival Arizona.

In recent years the Sun Devils have had as many as six scholarship quarterbacks and even with the addition of Sims they would only be at three. It wouldn’t be surprising if they added yet another before fall camp commences.

Sims, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound dual threat quarterback, played three years at Georgia Tech before moving over to Nebraska. At Georgia Tech, he totaled 5,616 yards of total offense despite multiple injuries.

He is regarded as a gifted quarterback from an athletic standpoint, but he has had trouble with turnovers. He played in parts of five games at Nebraska, going 28-for-47 for 282 yards with six interceptions. An ankle injury kept him out of four games.

When he wasn't hurt he struggled to keep that ball. Against Purdue, he lost a fourth-down fumble that was returned for a touchdown. Then two weeks later against Maryland. Sims entered in relief of the injured starter and helped the Huskers to 10 points, but he committed three more turnovers in a 13-10 loss.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: QB Jeff Sims transferring to ASU after Georgia Tech, Nebraska stints