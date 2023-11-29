Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers headed to transfer portal

One of Arizona State's most popular players is headed elsewhere. Tight end Jalin Conyers indicated on social media he is heading to the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-4, 270 pounder spent three years at ASU, transferring from Oklahoma, the school he signed with as a high school senior. In three years at ASU, Conyers recorded 74 catches for 846 yards and six touchdowns.

His breakout season was the 2022 campaign in which he tallied a career-high 38 catches for 422 yards and five scores. His best game that season came against Colorado when he caught six passes for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

Arizona State tight end Jalin Conyers (12) is brought down by Arizona safety Dalton Johnson (43) during the second quarter at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 25, 2023.

This season he was second on the team in receiving yards behind junior Elijhah Badger with 30 receptions for 362 yards. The team struggled with injuries on the offensive side of the ball, so much so that Conyers was occasionally lined up at quarterback, the position he played in high school. He actually played the entire first quarter of Saturday's 59-23 loss to rival Arizona at quarterback with starter Trenton Bourguet and Jaden Rashada both unavailable.

He is the third ASU player to enter the transfer portal, following linebacker Will Shaffer and offensive lineman Isaiah Glass, both of whom left the team during the season, indicating they planned to use a redshirt season and transfer.

Although the parties are in the transfer portal, they can withdraw from it and choose to return to their previous school. In an interview with the Republic right before the season started, Conyers said he had other schools court him last year after his `breakout season but he wanted to return to ASU.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU football tight end Jalin Conyers headed to transfer portal