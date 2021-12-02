Arizona State basketball, coach Bobby Hurley slammed after Sun Devils score just 29 points

The Arizona State basketball team scored just 29 points in its game against Washington State on Wednesday.

Yes, you read that right. 29 points. In a 40-minute game.

The Sun Devils lost the game, 51-29 and social media erupted with takes on coach Bobby Hurley and his team's performance in the loss at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe.

Bobby Hurley's Sun Devils scored just 29 points in a loss to Washington State on Wednesday. People had thoughts. Did they ever.

Yes, it was a home game for ASU.

Check out what people are saying on social media about Hurley and the state of the Arizona State men's basketball program, which is just 2-6 on the season.

They obviously aren't very positive about the current condition of the team after the terrible loss to Washington State and the terrible start to the 2021-22 college basketball season.

Coach Bobby Hurley on the very audible displeasure from the crowd . . .

"They deserve to boo me, they deserve to boo whoever they feel deserves the criticism for this. I have no issue with it." — Michelle Gardner (@MGardnerSports) December 2, 2021

Things are not going well for Bobby Hurley



This is a final score pic.twitter.com/yT1bQBy1zw — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 2, 2021

I was highly in favor of the Bobby Hurley experiment. He reinvigorated ASU hoops for a time, and brought in a solid crop of hard fighting talent.



But wow, things have sure stunk since 2020. Was willing to give him a pass for last szn but I don’t think this is going to work out. — ASU_SuperFan (@ASU_SuperFan) December 2, 2021

Bobby Hurley needs to be fired like… tonight https://t.co/O5pNBbOQZL — back the pac :/ (@equitybruin) December 2, 2021

I mean, is it time for Bobby Hurley to go? pic.twitter.com/TIoFYTIvPZ — Brandon Kamerman (@B_Kamerman) December 2, 2021

Bobby Hurley is doing an ............ amazing job. https://t.co/rHXlvVaeHU — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) December 2, 2021

Appears as though Bobby Hurley spent more time preparing to yell at the refs then preparing his team to play, par for the course with him. — Greg Peterson (@GUnit_81) December 2, 2021

Bobby Hurley is gonna put himself in the transfer portal — Goldschmidt Happened (@GoldyHappens) December 2, 2021

29 points?! My lord, Bobby Hurley. pic.twitter.com/ynJTr9OfeV — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) December 2, 2021

Bobby Hurley is gonna get canned...yikes https://t.co/modOOhpdaR — Matt Hohenthal (@mhohenthalhoops) December 2, 2021

If Bobby Hurley is not handed a pink slip immediately after he exits the court ASU is making the wrong move. — Greg Peterson (@GUnit_81) December 2, 2021

Bobby Hurley should be fired for this crime against basketball pic.twitter.com/paSwsQt9e4 — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) December 2, 2021

Arizona State transfer @jaelenhouse10 on Tuesday at New Mexico State: 31 points, 5 assists, 1 turnover



Arizona State on Wednesday at home vs. Washington State: 29 points, 6 assists, 15 turnovers https://t.co/k1VkmCO496 — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) December 2, 2021

The Hotlines plans to offer a comment on the ASU game just as soon as we fully comprehend what happened. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) December 2, 2021

ASU basketball has 18 points after 30 minutes of play. pic.twitter.com/yszri7gKo5 — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) December 2, 2021

Arizona State just scored 29 points … in the entire game.



Sun Devils just lost to Washington State, 51-29. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 2, 2021

ASU had more points in the Territorial Cup game than the basketball team scored tonight. Yikes. — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 2, 2021

Things you didn't think you'd tweet: Arizona State scores 29 points against Washington State and loses by 22. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 2, 2021

The last time ASU scored this little…



…they weren’t even ASU



(still Arizona State College until ‘58) https://t.co/1FJXu4t5qD — Brad Denny (@BDenny29) December 2, 2021

Did I say wow!? 29 points in a half. https://t.co/q72UcdgaKl — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) December 2, 2021

ASU’s worst basketball loss since 2/26/2015.



And that loss resulted in some… changes — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) December 2, 2021

That was the worst offensive game I’ve ever seen ASU basketball play and maybe the worst that ever has been played.



The team has had roughly equally bad first halves on the road to tonight, but nothing like that at home for an entire game. Never.



ASU was 3 of 14 on layups! — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) December 2, 2021

ASU football scored 9 more points in the #TerritorialCup game than the men’s basketball team scored tonight. — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleAZ) December 2, 2021

ASU trails 18-10 at the half. Fans are booing more than I’ve ever heard with Hurley as coach.



Legitimately, I can’t remember a worse half of offensive basketball by the Sun Devils at home. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) December 2, 2021

This is the worst basketball game I’ve ever been to and that’s not an exaggeration — Danny Shapiro (@DannyShapiro13) December 2, 2021

