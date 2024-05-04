Arizona Cardinals’ best sleeper pick: Tejhaun Palmer, WR, UAB

The Cardinals came into the 2024 draft with very little to speak of at receiver, and general manager Monti Ossenfort did his level best to solve that issue with the selection of Marvin Harrison Jr. at forth overall. Harrison reminds me of Larry Fitzgerald, another highly-drafted Cardinals receiver, so what’s not to like?

And then, with the 191st overall pick in the sixth round, Ossenfort and his staff pulled off a deep cut with the addition of UAB’s Tejhaun Palmer. Now, Roddy White came out of UAB, so NFL success at the position is not unusual, and Palmer has some serious size/speed stuff to deal with. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Palmer caught eight passes of 20 or more air yards on 14 targets for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Palmer may still be putting the finer points of his game together, but his tape yells pretty loudly.

“The guy has got upside, he’s got size and he’s got speed,: Cardinals Assistant GM Dave Sears said of Palmer. “We feel like we can develop his routes. The kid’s a tough kid, loves ball — those kinds of things. We definitely feel like there’s some upside we can develop with him. Our coaches, he was down at the East-West Game with them and they saw that first-hand down there too.”

Overhead camera guys needed to up their game when covering UAB (and now Cardinals) receiver Tejhaun Palmer's size/speed combo. Opposing cornerbacks didn't fare much better. pic.twitter.com/t9bHLzcOHe — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) April 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire