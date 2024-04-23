A year after arguing it was too easy, World No. 2 golfer Rory McIlroy returning to Travelers Championship

World No. 2 golfer and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy has committed to play in this year’s Travelers Championship, the tournament announced on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old will join a star-studded field that already includes commitments from Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley and Patrick Cantlay. The field is expected to include many of the biggest names in golf as it has been designated as one of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events once again this season.

McIlroy is coming off of his best-ever finish at Travelers last season, placing seventh in the event last June. Despite his performance, McIlroy made waves for his comments on the TPC River Highlands course, arguing it was too easy.

“I don’t particularly like when a tournament is like this,” McIlroy said after the final round. “Unfortunately technology has passed this course by. It sort of has made it obsolete, especially as soft as it has been with a little bit of rain that we had. .. When we come to courses like this they just don’t present the challenge that they used to.”

“I have so much appreciation and respect for Rory, who has been a strong supporter of our tournament over the years. He’s become a good friend, someone who speaks his mind and provides suggestions on how things can be further improved,” Travelers Executive Vice President Andy Bessette said in a release Tuesday. “He’s also one of the best, most decorated players in the world, so having him in our tournament field is fantastic news for our fans.”

The Northern Ireland native also made news on Tuesday as it was reported that he’s set to return to the PGA Tour policy board, after abruptly resigning in November in the aftermath of the upcoming PGA Tour-LIV merger, which is still being negotiated.

McIlroy has made the cut in all eight of his starts this season, with his best finish so far coming at the Valero Texas Open, where he placed third. He has 24 career PGA Tour wins and four major titles, including the 2011 U.S. Open, 2012 PGA Championship, 2014 Open Championship and 2014 PGA Championship. He’s also been named the PGA Tour Player of the Year three times (2012, 2014, 2019) and is a three-time FedEx Cup Champion (2016, 2019, 2022).

“Rory is one of golf’s biggest and brightest stars, winning major championships, tournaments all over the world and leading Team Europe to victories in the Ryder Cup,” Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube said. “He’s someone who has fans everywhere he plays, and I know he’ll receive strong support this year at TPC River Highlands.”