Another Crash-Filled Dash To The Finish At Talladega

Gif: NASCAR / YouTube

Another trip to Talladega and another crash-filled dash to the line for the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday. The Max Verstappen Show rolled into Shanghai as Formula 1 held the first Chinese Grand Prix in five years. And, Scott Dixon wins the Long Beach Grand Prix, marking 20 consecutive seasons with an IndyCar race victory. It’s Monday, March 25, 2024 and this is Racing Recap, your summary of last weekend’s motorsports highlights.

Chaos Takes The Wheel At Talladega

Depending on your perspective, Michael McDowell was either in the catbird seat or a sitting duck during the closing laps of the GEICO 500. The 2021 Daytona 500 winner found himself at the front of the field after starting on pole and leading the most laps. McDowell didn’t give an inch as he moved up and down the track to cut off any run to pass him for the lead.

The eventual crash felt inevitable as tailing McDowell was Brad Keselowski. The 2021 NASCAR champion hasn’t won a race since he became a team owner in 2022. His last win came in this very race in 2021. Keselowski’s desperate pass attempt from the outside wall to the infield grass was blocked by McDowell until the point of contact. McDowell’s car was sent spinning into the outside wall as the rest of the field got collected.

23XI’s Tyler Reddick kept his throttle pinned, missed the crashing No. 34 Ford and passed Keselowski to steal the race win. Toyota was lucky even to have a car in contention. Most of the Camrys crashed out as they ran single-file on alternate pit strategy separated from everyone else. The shocking wreck hospitalized Erik Jones after his car hit the outside wall head-on.

Race Results

1. - Tyler Reddick (23XI)

2. - Brad Keselowski (RFK) - +0.208 seconds

3. - Noah Gragson (Stewart-Haas) - +0.277 seconds

4. - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (JTG Daughtery) - +0.487 seconds

5. - Alex Bowman (Hendrick) - +0.977 seconds

F1's Return To Chinese Feature A Familiar Winner

Photo: Lintao Zhang (Getty Images)

Tell me you’ve heard this before: Max Verstappen wins in dominant fashion. The Red Bull driver won both the sprint race and the main event at the Chinese Grand Prix by 13 seconds. Lando Norris supplied the weekend’s surprise as he drove his McLaren to second place on Sunday. Further back in the field, Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu finally had the opportunity to entertain in a home race. Despite being outside the points, the crowd roared with every pass the Chinese driver made. The moment really struck Zhou when he climbed out of the car and heard the fan’s adorations.

Race Results

1. - Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2. - Lando Norris (McLaren) - +13.773 seconds

3. - Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) - +19.160 seconds

4. - Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - +23.623 seconds

5. - Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) - +33.983 seconds

Scott Dixon Wins Strategy Masterclass At Long Beach

Scott Dixon made his last pit stop on Lap 51 during Sunday’s Long Beach Grand Prix. The Ganassi driver had to drive the remaining 34 laps on a single fuel tank, a feat that’s impossible if racing flat out. However, Dixon has essentially learned how to sweat gas during his two decades in IndyCar. The 43-year-old also had to lap fast enough to keep Penske’s Josef Newgarden behind him.

Dixon crossed the line first, securing his 57th career win in IndyCar. The six-time champion has won at least one race every year over the past 20 seasons. The New Zealander had a little help from his rivals fighting each other. Andretti’s Colton Herta rear-ended Newgarden as the pair rounded Long Beach’s notorious hairpin on Lap 77. The Penske’s rear wheel lifted off the ground as Newgarden hit the throttle, triggering the car’s anti-stall feature.

Race Results

1. - Scott Dixon (Ganassi)

2. - Colton Herta (Andretti) - +0.979 seconds

3. - Alex Palou (Ganassi) - +1.766 seconds

4. - Josef Newgarden (Penske) - +3.973 seconds

5. - Marcus Ericsson (Andretti) - +4.376 seconds

For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.