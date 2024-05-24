Angel Reese celebrates win by referencing 'one player': Caitlin Clark?

The Chicago Sky visited the New York Liberty and won 90-81 on Thursday night, moving to 2-1. Rookie Angel Reese, the No. 7 WNBA Draft pick, had 13 points and 9 rebounds.

Postgame, Reese posted on social media, not naming anyone, but alluding to "one player" in the WNBA.

The vast majority of the WNBA discussion this season revolves around the Indiana Fever's No. 1 pick, Caitlin Clark. Much has been made of the WNBA's move to charter flights leaguewide, and that the Fever got the first round.

The Fever have lost twice to New York so far and are still seeking their first win, and face the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night.

and that’s on getting a WIN in a packed area not just cause of one player on our charter flight. 😘 #SKYTOWN — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 24, 2024

Of course, Reese and Clark have a history. LSU beat Iowa in the 2023 national title game, when Reese walked by Clark late in the game, pointing at her hand, noting who would earn a championship ring.

Caitlin Clark on Angel Reese gestures:



"We're all competitive. We all show our emotions in a different way. ... Angel is a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her. I love her game ...I don't think there should be any criticism for what she did. " pic.twitter.com/KKHsvVPXKc — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) April 4, 2023

Caitlin Clark stats

17.8 points, 5.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds per game, with 32.6% 3-point shooting.

