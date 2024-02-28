Andy Reid tops NFL coach rankings in players' survey, Josh McDaniels finishes last

The second annual NFL Players Association player survey was the first time head coaches and ownership groups were ranked and graded.

More than half of the league’s head coaches were given an A- or better, but three head coaches stood out as among the best bosses in the business.

Leading the way was three-time Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who received a 9.77 out of 10 from his players. Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was ranked second and was ranked first in the “willing to listen to the locker room” category. Dan Campbell, the Detroit Lions head coach, was third overall and the only other coach to receive an A+.

Nine coaches received “A” marks and another seven got A-.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates with coach Andy Reid and his wife, Tammy Reid, after winning the Super Bowl.

On the flipside, former Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera had the second-lowest grade (C), while fired Las Vegas Raiders head man Josh McDaniels received a D. Coaches were graded overall, how much they were willing to listen to players, and how efficient they were with players’ time.

Here are the full rankings, according to the survey:

Reid O’Connell Campbell Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans Frank Reich, Carolina Panthers Brian Daboll, New York Giants Sean Payton, Denver Broncos Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears Robert Saleh, New York Jets Brandon Staley, Los Angeles Chargers Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bill Belichick, New England Patriots Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons Rivera McDaniels

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL coach rankings 2024: Andy Reid tops players' survey