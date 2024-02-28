Advertisement

Andy Reid tops NFL coach rankings in players' survey, Josh McDaniels finishes last

Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
·2 min read
The second annual NFL Players Association player survey was the first time head coaches and ownership groups were ranked and graded.

More than half of the league’s head coaches were given an A- or better, but three head coaches stood out as among the best bosses in the business.

Leading the way was three-time Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who received a 9.77 out of 10 from his players. Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was ranked second and was ranked first in the “willing to listen to the locker room” category. Dan Campbell, the Detroit Lions head coach, was third overall and the only other coach to receive an A+.

Nine coaches received “A” marks and another seven got A-.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates with coach Andy Reid and his wife, Tammy Reid, after winning the Super Bowl.
On the flipside, former Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera had the second-lowest grade (C), while fired Las Vegas Raiders head man Josh McDaniels received a D. Coaches were graded overall, how much they were willing to listen to players, and how efficient they were with players’ time.

Here are the full rankings, according to the survey:

  1. Reid

  2. O’Connell

  3. Campbell

  4. Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins

  5. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

  6. Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys

  7. Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

  8. Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

  9. Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks

  10. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

  11. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

  12. Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals

  13. DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans

  14. Frank Reich, Carolina Panthers

  15. Brian Daboll, New York Giants

  16. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

  17. Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals

  18. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts

  19. Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars

  20. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens

  21. Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers

  22. Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans

  23. Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears

  24. Robert Saleh, New York Jets

  25. Brandon Staley, Los Angeles Chargers

  26. Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints

  27. Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

  28. Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  29. Bill Belichick, New England Patriots

  30. Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons

  31. Rivera

  32. McDaniels

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL coach rankings 2024: Andy Reid tops players' survey