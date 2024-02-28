Andy Reid tops NFL coach rankings in players' survey, Josh McDaniels finishes last
The second annual NFL Players Association player survey was the first time head coaches and ownership groups were ranked and graded.
More than half of the league’s head coaches were given an A- or better, but three head coaches stood out as among the best bosses in the business.
Leading the way was three-time Super Bowl champion and Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who received a 9.77 out of 10 from his players. Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell was ranked second and was ranked first in the “willing to listen to the locker room” category. Dan Campbell, the Detroit Lions head coach, was third overall and the only other coach to receive an A+.
Nine coaches received “A” marks and another seven got A-.
On the flipside, former Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera had the second-lowest grade (C), while fired Las Vegas Raiders head man Josh McDaniels received a D. Coaches were graded overall, how much they were willing to listen to players, and how efficient they were with players’ time.
Here are the full rankings, according to the survey:
Reid
O’Connell
Campbell
Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins
Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys
Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills
Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles
Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams
Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers
Zac Taylor, Cincinnati Bengals
DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans
Frank Reich, Carolina Panthers
Brian Daboll, New York Giants
Sean Payton, Denver Broncos
Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals
Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts
Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens
Matt LaFleur, Green Bay Packers
Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans
Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears
Robert Saleh, New York Jets
Brandon Staley, Los Angeles Chargers
Dennis Allen, New Orleans Saints
Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns
Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bill Belichick, New England Patriots
Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons
Rivera
McDaniels
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL coach rankings 2024: Andy Reid tops players' survey