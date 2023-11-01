Raiders fire coach Josh McDaniels, GM Dave Ziegler after 'Monday Night Football' meltdown

The Las Vegas Raiders reached their breaking point with their current regime.

In a news release late Tuesday night, the Raiders announced they had fired both coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. The duo lasted less than two seasons with the team before being dismissed.

"After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave," Raiders owner Mark Davis said in a statement. "I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best."

The Raiders did not immediately announce an interim coach, but ESPN reported that linebackers coach Antonio Pierce was set to take over.

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired head coach Josh McDaniels.

The moves come just a little over 24 hours after the team fell 26-14 to the Detroit Lions on "Monday Night Football" to slip to 3-5 on the season. Star wide receiver Davante Adams, who had previously voiced his discontent with the direction of the franchise as well as its lack of winning, slammed his helmet into the bench after one of multiple overthrows by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

McDaniels ended his tenure as Raiders coach with a 9-16 record.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Josh McDaniels fired by Las Vegas Raiders after 'MNF' meltdown