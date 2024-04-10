Andy Enfield helped John Calipari leave Kentucky for Arkansas

It is remarkable that a good but not elite coach from a non-basketball school could set in motion a seismic series of events in major college basketball. Andy Enfield really did get the dominoes falling in a direction which led to John Calipari ending his decade-and-a-half run at Kentucky to move to Arkansas, which ushers in a new era in Lexington at one of college basketball’s blue-blood programs. Scott Drew appears to be the favorite for the job at UK, but regardless of whom the Wildcats select, the landscape of college hoops has changed in a big way. Andy Enfield got the ball rolling. It is fascinating to contemplate all the plot points that got us here, but let’s go over some of them. There are some interesting nuances, too, that you might not be aware of:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire