Andersson Garcia buzzer-beater pushes Texas A&M to OT vs Houston in 2024 NCAA bracket

Before the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament wrapped up Sunday night, there was one final moment in store that defines the madness of March.

And it came courtesy of Texas A&M.

Trailing 1 seed Houston by three points with 1.2 seconds remaining, Aggies forward Andersson Garcia collected an inbounds pass at the top of the key and calmly drained a 3-pointer to tie the game at 86 and send it to overtime at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

REQUIRED READING: What channel is Houston vs Texas A&M basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for March Madness game

Garcia’s 3 capped off a frenetic and improbable comeback for Texas A&M, which trailed by 11 points with 1:30 remaining.

The shot from deep gave Garcia 12 points for the night and kept his team’s hopes of advancement alive.

Though Garcia's heroics extended the game, the Aggies ultimately lost to Houston 100-95 in overtime after getting outscored 14-9 in the matchup's extra period. With a win, Texas A&M would have advanced to the Sweet 16 for a third time in the past nine years.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Andersson Garcia buzzer-beater lifts Texas A&M to OT vs Houston in March Madness