All-American Caleb Love added to early entrant list for 2024 NBA draft

Arizona senior Caleb Love was among six prospects added to the early entrant list to be eligible for selection in the 2024 NBA draft, the league announced on Wednesday.

Prospects with remaining college eligibility had until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. EDT to declare for the draft. The NBA initially announced on Tuesday that 195 players filed as early-entry candidates, the lowest number of players since 2017.

However, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, more prospects were expected to be added after a mishap in the league office prevented them from being included in the original group. The early entrant list has been expanded to 201 with the inclusion of Love and others.

In addition to the candidates identified on April 30, the following basketball players have also applied as early entry players to be eligible for selection in the 2024 NBA Draft: Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida), Malik Dia (Belmont), Caleb Love (Arizona), Tiras Morton (Lubbock… — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 1, 2024

Love was voted a third-team All-American by the Associated Press and the Pac-12 Player of the Year after averaging 18 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals on 41.3% shooting from the field with the Wildcats. He finished fourth in the conference in scoring.

The 6-foot-4 guard transferred to Arizona in May 2023 after spending three years at North Carolina. He finished with 1,476 career points in 101 games with the Tar Heels and made 200 3-pointers, which ranks eighth in program history.

Love isn’t projected to be drafted. However, he will have the opportunity to improve his draft positioning in team interviews and workouts during the predraft process. He could also be invited to compete in the G League Elite Camp or draft combine this month in Chicago, Illinois.

He has until May 29 to withdraw from the draft and return to school.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire