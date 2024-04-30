[BBC]

It’s amazing what happens when you have your best players fit and available to play. Wolves have done okay since the start of January but certainly struggled for consistency going forward with the injuries to Hwang Hee-Chan, Matheus Cunha and Pedro Neto.

Saturday’s win against Luton showed how much we have missed that quality going forward with Wolves looking much more threatening going forward and creating better clear cut chances last weekend. Both Cunha and Hwang started, the first time the pair have lined up together since 30 December. I’m actually pleasantly surprised with how well Wolves have done this season too, considering our 'best' front free in Neto, Cunha and Hwang haven’t started together since 28 October!

With both Cunha and Hwang starting together this season, Wolves have won nine out of 18 games, losing just five. Without one of both of them starting, Wolves have won just four out of 17 games. This shows how crucial they both are.

Gary O’Neil has had a very impressive debut season as Wolves head coach but if he can keep hold of both Hwang and Cunha I have no doubt he will have another successful year next campaign. If those two stay fit alongside another forward (whether that be Pedro Neto or a replacement), I’m confident Wolves fans will have lots to celebrate about again next season.

Dave Azzopardi can be found at Talking Wolves