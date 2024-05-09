Aleah Shogren's 1-hit, complete-game shutout pushes Jacks over Greyhounds

May 8—BEMIDJI — Aleah Shogren had all of her pitches working on Wednesday.

The Bemidji High School softball team's senior ace allowed just one hit in the bottom of the first inning. She retired the final 20 batters she faced in a 4-0 win over Duluth East. Shogren didn't allow a walk and struck out five batters.

BHS scored two runs in the second and sixth innings. Maya Schmidt scored on an error in the second before Ridley Hadrava crossed home on a passed ball. Shogren also scored on a passed ball in the sixth before Oliva Birt made it home on an error.

The Jacks recorded five hits and took advantage of five Duluth East errors in the 4-0 win.

Bemidji 4, Duluth East 0

BHS 020 002 0 — 4-5-0

DE 000 000 0 — 0-1-5

WP: Shogren (7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

LP: Filatrault (7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)