Alabama senior Grant Nelson to return to Tuscaloosa for 5th year of college

Alabama senior Grant Nelson announced Monday on Instagram that he will return to the program and utilize his fifth year of college for the 2024-25 season.

Nelson averaged 11.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 assists on 48.8% shooting from the field in 37 games. He registered six 20-point games, including a season-high 24 points and seven rebounds on Nov. 6 in a win over Morehead State.

He was named to the NCAA West Region All-Tournament Team after helping the Crimson Tide to the Final Four. He became the first player in the NCAA Tournament since Kevin Love in 2008 with 24 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks in the Sweet 16 or later on March 28.

Nelson transferred to Alabama after spending three years at North Dakota State University. He was an All-Summit League first-team and All-Defensive Team selection last year as a junior and the Sixth Man of the Year as a freshman.

After starting every game, Nelson projects to return to that role next season. The Crimson Tide, who have the second-ranked recruiting class, will add three top-50 prospects to the roster and Aden Holloway, Chris Youngblood and Houston Mallette via the transfer portal.

Alabama has qualified for the NCAA Tournament in four consecutive seasons, including three appearances in the Sweet 16. The team lost to UConn this year in the Final Four.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire