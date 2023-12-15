Alabama, Nick Saban to hire former Michigan LB coach George Helow ahead of Rose Bowl | report

Ahead of their College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup vs. Michigan, Nick Saban and Alabama appear to be making every effort to gain an advantage on the top-ranked Wolverines.

The Crimson Tide have added former Michigan linebackers coach George Helow to its staff, as reported by The Athletic on Thursday.

REQUIRED READING: 'Hail Yes!' How does Michigan football match up with Alabama?

Helow's stop in Tuscaloosa won't mark a fresh beginning for the 36-year old, as he previously served as an defensive intern for Alabama in 2012, first in the weight room in the spring, then under former defensive coordinator Kirby Smart in the fall. After stops for various positions at Florida State, Georgia, Colorado State and Maryland, Helow landed in Ann Arbor as an assistant in 2021.

Helow may ultimately become a mainstay on the Crimson Tide's coaching staff, as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler is departing to assume the position of defensive coordinator at Mississippi State at the season's close.

Here's everything you need to know about Helow's time at Michigan and his hiring at Alabama:

REQUIRED READING: Ex-Michigan football coach Chris Partridge 'failed' to uphold contract, per school

George Helow coaching career at Michigan

The former Wolverines assistant spent two years working under coach Jim Harbaugh for the 2021 and 2022 college football seasons. Helow was let go ahead of the 2023 campaign in favor of Chris Partridge, who was fired on Nov. 17 after being accused of involvement in concealing evidence related to the team's sign-stealing scandal. Partridge was eventually replaced by Rick Minter in the interim; he is the father of defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Helow will reportedly begin working "immediately," according to The Athletic's report. Michigan is slated to kick off against Alabama on Jan. 1 at 4 p.m. CT, giving Helow just over two weeks to spill his knowledge on Michigan's defensive schemes ahead of the two school's first meeting since 2019.

In 2022, Michigan's defense ranked third nationally in total defense (277.1 yards per game) and fifth in scoring defense (13.4 points per game). The year prior, the unit ranked 12th in total defense (316.2 ypg allowed) and fourth in scoring defense (16.1 ppg).

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Alabama to hire former Michigan coach George Helow ahead of Rose Bowl