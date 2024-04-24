Auburn football lands transfer commitment from Penn State's leading receiver

Auburn football has made a splash in the portal.

The Tigers have landed a commitment from Penn State transfer KeAndre Lambert-Smith, the receiver announced via social media Wednesday. Lambert-Smith, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2020, led the Nittany Lions with 673 receiving yards on 53 receptions in 2023. He also hauled in four touchdowns in 13 games.

Lambert-Smith, listed by ESPN at 6-foot-1, 188 pounds, has spent the last four seasons at Penn State. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Auburn now has 10 scholarship receivers on its roster: Freshmen Bryce Cain, Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons and Perry Thompson, transfers Sam Jackson V, Lambert-Smith and Robert Lewis and veterans Camden Brown, Caleb Burton III and Koy Moore. It's a group that recently saw Jay Fair exit through the portal.

