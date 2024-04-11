Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer reveals positions of need in spring transfer portal

On Tuesday, around 48 hours after Alabama football holds its annual A-Day spring scrimmage, the NCAA's spring transfer portal will open for 15 days. It allows players to enter their names for a potential transfer, with the right to withdraw their name if they later opt to remain where they are.

And Alabama will be active.

Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer identified two positions at which UA will be seeking help from spring transfers.

"I'd say the defensive backfield, we're probably a guy short or so. Offensive line, probably a guy short from the numbers that you'd typically see, and (short) from where we want to be," DeBoer said.

More specifically, look for UA to add a cornerback and an offensive tackle, if not more than one. The Crimson Tide lost its top three cornerbacks from last season's SEC championship team (Terrion Arnold, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Trey Amos), as well as its top offensive tackle in J.C. Latham. UA's starter at left tackle last year, Kadyn Proctor, has announced he plans to return to Alabama after transferring to Iowa following the retirement of former coach Nick Saban. Proctor, however, might not be the only addition at a tackle position that's short on game experience. UA's top offensive guard, Tyler Booker, said earlier this week that he's got some practice time at tackle as well.

As for other possibilities, DeBoer said he's braced for potential departures as well. That should be expected from at least a few players who opted to stay at UA for the spring to consider whether to play for DeBoer and his staff.

"We'll take a look and evaluate. You never know. There might be some guys on our roster who could surprise us as well," DeBoer added. "We've just got to continue to be fluid, be ready to adjust, and continue to keep our eyes open for what's out there when that time comes."

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

GOODBREAD: With a Final Four wind at its back, Alabama basketball needs NIL help more than an arena

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer reveals spring transfer portal needs