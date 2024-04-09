Alabama football's top offensive guard getting practice looks at tackle, too

Alabama football fans can look for Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker to be in his usual position at guard on Saturday in the annual A-Day game, but that doesn't mean he hasn't moved around in spring practice. Booker, a junior who was named All-SEC second team last season, said Tuesday that he's worked some at offensive tackle this spring as well.

"I've gotten some looks out there, just trying to be versatile. Just because you never know what could happen during the course of a season. I played out there in high school, but everybody plays offensive tackle in high school," Booker said with a laugh. "I'm ready if my name is called. I'm willing to do whatever this team needs to win, so if I have to play tackle, I'll play tackle. I do (enjoy it). It's like riding a bike."

Booker said the practice reps he's received at tackle have come on the left side. The tackle position is of particular interest, as Alabama's pass protection was problematic last season and lost its best pass blocker, tackle J.C. Latham, who opted to enter the NFL draft as an underclassman. Latham, projected as a first-round selection later this month, manned the right tackle position in 2023, while freshman Kadyn Proctor played most of the season at left tackle. Proctor transferred to Iowa, but has since announced he will return to Alabama this fall.

Others competing at at tackle include Wilkin Formby, Elijah Pritchett, Olaus Alinen, and transfer Naquil Betrand, who came from Texas A&M. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer indicated that UA's offensive line struggled to pass protect in the first of three scrimmages, but was improved in that regard in its second scrimmage last Saturday.

Booker and the rest of the 2024 Alabama team will make its public debut this Saturday in the A-Day game, the last of 15 spring practices, at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kickoff will be at 3 p.m. and admission is free to the public.

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football's top guard getting practice looks at tackle, too