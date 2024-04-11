Kalen DeBoer comments after arrest of former player Tybo Rogers, who's facing rape charges

Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer released a statement Thursday after one of his former Washington football players, Tybo Rogers, was arrested and charged recently with two counts of rape alleged to have occurred in fall of 2023 when DeBoer was still coach at Washington.

“While I am not able to comment specifically on the situation involving an individual at my former institution because of federal privacy laws and the ongoing criminal matters, I do want to make it clear that I take any allegation of sexual misconduct very seriously," DeBoer said in the statement. "I always have and always will follow established institutional policies and procedures to ensure prompt reporting and proper handling of allegations by the appropriate authorities.”

On April 5, Rogers was arrested and charged on two counts of rape that are alleged to have occurred in October and November 2023 per court documents. He was released on bond on April 6.

The detective investigating the case wrote in the probable cause statement that Rogers was suspended from team activities at the end of November 2023, and Rogers did not travel with the team to the Pac 12 championship game, which was played on Dec. 1. Then, Rogers returned to team activities by Dec. 15, 2023. He later played in both College Football Playoff games. Emails were sent within the University of Washington athletics department that Rogers should be taken off the travel roster for the conference championship game, the detective wrote. The emails didn't specify why, though. The first victim reported the assault to the University of Washington Title IX office on Nov. 28, 2023, per the probable cause statement.

The Tuscaloosa News reached out Wednesday seeking comment from an attorney listed as representing Rogers in the notice of appearance.

One of the alleged assaults involved a college student at Seattle Central Community College while the other alleged assault involved a University of Washington undergraduate student. The two cases involve two separate women, "who don't appear to know each other," per court documents. Per the probable cause statement, the first victim reported the alleged assault that took place on Oct. 23, 2023 to law enforcement on Oct. 28, 2023. The second alleged assault took place sometime between Halloween and Thanksgiving in 2023, which was reported to police on Feb. 23, 2024.

