What Alabama football's Jalen Milroe said about 5-star Ryan Williams' commitment to the Tide

Five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams recommitted to Alabama football last week, and quarterback Jalen Milroe revealed he is excited about the team's newest addition.

Williams will become the newest addition to Milroe's receiving corp, which has lost five wide receivers from its 2023 squad to the transfer portal: Isaiah Bond (Texas), Malik Benson (Florida State), Shazz Preston (Tulane), Ja'Corey Brooks (Louisville) and Thaiu Jones-Bell.

"The biggest thing, as a quarterback, you love your receivers," Milroe said Sunday at his Youth Football Camp at Hillcrest High School. "So, to have an additional guy in the room is always good to me no matter who the player is. I'm going to take him under my wing, with having a younger guy in the room because I remember when I checked into college when I was a freshman, my first year, and I know the expectations of wearing the A."

Williams will also have the opportunity to play for an offense where he can thrive, one led by coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Grubb. DeBoer and Grubb have previously created one of the nation's top offenses at Washington, and it is expected they will do the same at Alabama, especially with the addition of Williams.

Milroe and Williams already had begun working on their dynamic before Williams officially stepped foot on campus. Milroe was pictured with Williams, among others, on his official visit to the Capstone on Jan. 20.

"I think it's going to be fun to have him here," Milroe said, "and we are excited to have him."

