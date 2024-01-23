Alabama football schedule 2024: Here's every game for first season under Kalen DeBoer

The Alabama football schedule 2024 has no shortage of compelling matchups for Kalen DeBoer's first season as coach.

With the SEC expanding to include Texas and Oklahoma, the Crimson Tide will get to make a trip to Norman, Oklahoma, in November as one of its unique road trips. Another interesting matchup on the road is in September when Alabama travels to Wisconsin to face the Badgers in Madison.

The game circled more than any other on calendars expects to be the Georgia matchup. Kirby Smart will bring the Bulldogs to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the rare home battle vs. the Crimson Tide in September.

And of course, the Western Kentucky game brings intrigue as well, not so much because of the opponent but more so because it will be DeBoer's first game coaching Alabama.

There are no divisions in the SEC starting this season, and the Crimson Tide will have two open weeks: Sept. 21 and Nov. 2.

Here's a look at the Alabama football schedule 2024.

Alabama football schedule 2024

Date Opponent Location Result Aug. 31 Western Kentucky Tuscaloosa, Ala. Sept. 7 South Florida Tuscaloosa, Ala. Sept. 14 at Wisconsin Madison, Wis. Sept. 28 Georgia Tuscaloosa, Ala. Oct. 5 at Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn. Oct. 12 South Carolina Tuscaloosa, Ala. Oct. 19 at Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. Oct. 26 Missouri Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nov. 9 at LSU Baton Rouge, La. Nov. 16 Mercer Tuscaloosa, Ala. Nov. 23 at Oklahoma Norman, Okla. No. 30 Auburn Tuscaloosa, Ala.

