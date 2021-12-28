What Alabama football OC Bill O'Brien said working for Bill Belichick and Nick Saban is like

DALLAS — Not many can say they've worked for Alabama football coach Nick Saban and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is one of the few.

He served as the Patriots' offensive coordinator a decade ago, giving him the chance to work for the NFL coach who has the most Super Bowl rings.

"I take a lot of pride working for two of the greatest coaches of all time in any sport," O'Brien said Tuesday ahead of the Cotton Bowl.

O'Brien joined Saban's staff ahead of the 2021 season after he had been fired as the Houston Texans' coach and general manager. In addition to calling the offense for Alabama, O'Brien also coaches the quarterbacks and Bryce Young, who won the Heisman Trophy this season.

O'Brien said Saban and Belichick are two different people, but they both have some fundamentals in which they both believe.

Hard work, loyalty, smart football teams, selflessness and complementary football are among those common fundamentals that O'Brien sees.

"I respect the hell out of both of them," O'Brien said, "and I am grateful for the opportunity that I've had."

Alabama (12-1) is set to face Cincinnati (13-0) in the Cotton Bowl at 2:30 p.m. CT on Friday at AT&T Stadium.

