What will Alabama football look like in 2024? Examining the roster

PASADENA, California − In between frustration with how the Rose Bowl finished and sadness with the season ending in the CFP semifinals, several Alabama football players expressed a desire to get back to work.

"Next year," defensive tackle Tim Keenan III said. "Next year is going to be back to the drawing board. We’ve got to work even harder."

The main question now is, who will be at that drawing board?

The transfer portal, and ultimately NIL, have made certainty about the next year's roster difficult. But even with possible departure curveballs and the possibility of adding still via the portal/recruiting, a general sense of the next season's roster can be determined.

Here's an early look at what the offense, defense and special teams could look like for the Crimson Tide in 2024.

Offense

Let's start with quarterback. Jalen Milroe announced he's coming back and will likely be an early Heisman Trophy favorite. The interesting element will be seeing who will still be in that room with him. It's crowded. As of Monday night, Ty Simpson, Dylan Lonergan, Eli Holstein and five-star signee Julian Sayin are still set to be on the roster, but that will likely change.

At running back, it figures to be a deep group again. Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams are both seniors, but they could come back for another year. Or, they could depart. Behind them are the likes of Justice Haynes, who flashed in the Rose Bowl, Jam Miller and Richard Young. There could be some shakeup, though, especially considering four-star Kevin Riley signed as part of the 2024 class. That's a lot of guys at one spot if they all stay. Already, the backfield felt crowded this season.

At receiver, they all have eligibility remaining if they so choose to use it. But it also is possible a guy like Jermaine Burton could decide to head to the NFL. Otherwise, players such as Isaiah Bond, Malik Benson, Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice, Jalen Hale, and others have the eligibility to be back as well. Seeing a few enter the portal wouldn't be all that surprising, though, considering the room is set to get more crowded with freshman signees. Plus Ryan Williams is also set to join. He's committed to Alabama and will pick his team to sign with in February.

At tight end, the likes of CJ Dippre, Robbie Ouzts and Amari Niblack all have eligibility to be back. All have been effective this season for Alabama in different ways.

On the offensive line, there figures to be some shakeup. It's likely JC Latham heads to the NFL, leaving an opening at right tackle. Left tackle Kadyn Proctor figures to be back after his freshman season, as does guard Tyler Booker. The biggest question remains at center. Seth McLaughlin has eligibility left, but it could be best for the two sides to part. Alabama shouldn't need a starting guard with Booker and Jaeden Roberts set to be back. And center, unless he can figure out the snapping issues, isn't a good option for McLaughlin with the Crimson Tide. At the right tackle spot, there expects to be competition and Elijah Pritchett will be a candidate after seeing some time at left tackle this season. Alabama, however, is bringing in Texas A&M offensive tackle Naquil Betrand who could fit well there over Pritchett.

Defense

Alabama can return all of its defensive linemen if they all so choose. All have eligibility remaining, even defensive end Justin Eboigbe. Plus, Alabama is adding Texas A&M defensive lineman LT Overton from the transfer portal.

The bigger changes figure to be at linebacker. Dallas Turner said after the Rose Bowl that it was his last game with Alabama. Chris Braswell could follow him to the NFL after his fourth season. Or he could come back. That means at least one if not two edge positions could be open. Quandarrius Robinson figures to have a good shot at filling one. Alabama also is set to have a handful of young, talented edge rushers back such as Keon Keeley, Yhonzae Pierre and Qua Russaw, but they're all young and inexperienced. It's not out of the realm of possibility Alabama could add an edge defender via the transfer portal still. On the inside, Deontae Lawson and Jihaad Campbell are set to man the middle of the defense again next season. Lawson could always go to the NFL, but he's been dinged up at times this season and probably would be smart to come back for at least one more season. If both are back, that gives Alabama a solid foundation in the middle of the defense.

The secondary figures to experience the greatest shakeup. Cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold both have a shot at being first-round NFL Draft picks if they declare, and both would probably be smart to depart for the NFL after strong seasons. That would leave both corner positions open. Trey Amos is in a good spot to fill one of them, having been the top reserve in the secondary in 2023. There figures to be competition there overall. USC corner Domani Jackson is transferring in, plus Alabama has young talent like Dezz Ricks, Earl Little Jr., Antonio Kite and others.

At safety, Jaylen Key has used up his eligibility, leaving one safety spot open. Caleb Downs will man one safety spot, though. The other could go to a player like a DeVonta Smith, who was banged up for a portion of 2023. There should be decent competition there.

Malachi Moore's future in the secondary is up in the air. The senior was noncommittal about his future when he spoke after the Rose Bowl. He would be a good piece to have back as a permanent captain and a leader in the secondary. Secondary coach Travaris Robinson told The Tuscaloosa News that Moore is "the smartest guy on the team." But he could leave for the NFL.

Special teams

Alabama will have to find a new kicker as the NCAA's all-time leading point-scorer Will Reichard ended his collegiate career in Pasadena. Conor Talty has a good shot to replace him.

Punter James Burnip has eligibility remaining, though. He posted to social media "Love my brothers, back to work" after the Rose Bowl.

Long snapper Kneeland Hibbett is a junior, so he will likely be back.

