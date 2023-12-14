Alabama football 2024 schedule revealed, and its tough as nails
The SEC released dates for all conference football games for 2024 on Wednesday, which filled in remaining blanks in Alabama's schedule, much of which was already known. The league will again employ an eight-game league schedule, and it will be no cakewalk for the Crimson Tide. In addition to traditional annual foes Auburn, Tennessee and LSU, Alabama will also face Georgia, Oklahoma, and a Missouri team that won 10 games this season. Add to that a non-conference road trip to Wisconsin, and there will be no shortage of challenging Saturdays for UA. The schedule provides Alabama with two idle dates, which will come before key games against Georgia and LSU. Kickoff times will be announced as the games approach next fall. Here is the complete schedule:
Alabama 2024 football schedule
Aug. 31: Western Kentucky
Sept. 7: South Florida
Sept. 14: at Wisconsin
Sept. 21: Idle
Sept. 28: Georgia
Oct. 5: at Vanderbilt
Oct. 12: South Carolina
Oct. 19: at Tennessee
Oct. 26: Missouri
Nov. 2: Idle
Nov. 9: at LSU
Nov. 16: Mercer
Nov. 23: at Oklahoma
Nov. 30: Auburn
