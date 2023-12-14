Alabama football 2024 schedule revealed, and its tough as nails

The SEC released dates for all conference football games for 2024 on Wednesday, which filled in remaining blanks in Alabama's schedule, much of which was already known. The league will again employ an eight-game league schedule, and it will be no cakewalk for the Crimson Tide. In addition to traditional annual foes Auburn, Tennessee and LSU, Alabama will also face Georgia, Oklahoma, and a Missouri team that won 10 games this season. Add to that a non-conference road trip to Wisconsin, and there will be no shortage of challenging Saturdays for UA. The schedule provides Alabama with two idle dates, which will come before key games against Georgia and LSU. Kickoff times will be announced as the games approach next fall. Here is the complete schedule:

Alabama 2024 football schedule

Aug. 31: Western Kentucky

Sept. 7: South Florida

Sept. 14: at Wisconsin

Sept. 21: Idle

Sept. 28: Georgia

Oct. 5: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 12: South Carolina

Oct. 19: at Tennessee

Oct. 26: Missouri

Nov. 2: Idle

Nov. 9: at LSU

Nov. 16: Mercer

Nov. 23: at Oklahoma

Nov. 30: Auburn

