Alabama-Arkansas was the most watched Week 5 CFB game

The highly anticipated top 20 showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Arkansas Razorbacks lived up to the billing this past Saturday as it was the most watched game of the weekend, by a landslide. The CBS telecast amassed 5.8 million viewers, over one million more views than second-placed North Carolina State-Clemson on ABC which pulled in 4.7 million viewers.

The Tide came racing out to a 28-0 lead before Bryce Young left the game with an injury to his throwing shoulder. After the injury, the Hogs went on a 23-point run to cut the Alabama lead to 28-23. With no Young, this could have been a very dangerous spot for Alabama, but Jalen Milroe and Jahmyr Gibbs stepped up big time to guide the Tide out of Fayetteville with a 49-26 victory.

Alabama will likely put up massive viewership numbers again this week as they will be on the 2:30 CT CBS slot for the second weekend in a row. Furthermore, the showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies has been brewing all season long and the people want to see how Coach Saban responds on the field to some of the things Jimbo Fisher said about him.

Most watched CFB games, Week 5: Alabama-Arkansas (CBS): 5.8M

NC State-Clemson (ABC): 4.7M

Michigan-Iowa (FOX): 4.2M

Ky.-Ole Miss (ESPN): 2.791M

LSU-Auburn (ESPN): 2.787M

Wake-FSU (ABC): 2.48M

OU-TCU (ABC): 2.47M

Ok St-Baylor (FOX): 2.41M Third straight week SEC on CBS No. 1. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 4, 2022

