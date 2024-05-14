Alabama’s 2024 season-opening kickoff time vs. Western Kentucky revealed

A new era of Alabama Crimson Tide football will begin on Aug. 31, 2024 as the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers take on the Kalen DeBoer-led Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium to kickoff the 2024 season.

With Nick Saban announcing his retirement at the conclusion of the 2023 season, fans are not sure how to feel about DeBoer, who was previously at the helm of the Washington Huskies program and made it all the way to the national championship game after defeating the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl.

Though the offseason has been filled with exciting Alabama football news regarding recruiting and the transfer portal, fans are still a bit uneasy about the change.

Aside from Alabama’s A-Day spring game, the Week 1 matchup against Western Kentucky will be the first time in nearly two decades, aside from the Iron Bowl in 2020, that a coach not named Nick Saban will be roaming the sidelines in Bryant-Denny.

As the season inches closer, kickoff times are being announced and there’s none more important than the one that tells us when the 2024 season begins for the Tide.

When does the 2024 Alabama Crimson Tide football season kickoff?

Alabama and Western Kentucky will meet in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Aug. 31, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. CT for the Week 1 matchup to get the season started.

