Nick Saban’s official statement on retirement from coaching

Alabama will soon have a new head coach as Nick Saban announced his retirement earlier today. Fans and media members are still reacting to the shocking news, but the legendary head coach seems to be content with his decision.

Saban shared an official statement on his retirement through a recent press release by the University of Alabama.

“The University of Alabama has been a very special place to Terry and me,” Saban said. “We have enjoyed every minute of our 17 years being the head coach at Alabama as well as becoming a part of the Tuscaloosa community. It is not just about how many games we won and lost, but it’s about the legacy and how we went about it. We always tried to do it the right way. The goal was always to help players create more value for their future, be the best player they could be and be more successful in life because they were part of the program. Hopefully, we have done that, and we will always consider Alabama our home.”

His statement aligns perfectly with what his goals were at Alabama: create a lasting legacy for all of his players as people, not just athletes. He was not just an amazing coach for the Crimson Tide, but he was a great leader and philanthropist in the Tuscaloosa community.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the news of Nick Saban’s retirement, as well as the Crimson Tide’s search for a new head coach.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire