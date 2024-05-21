AimTakers perform well in Anderson County S3DA regional
May 20—Several AimTakers shot the Anderson County S3DA regional, and turned in impressive results. Listed below are the individual results.
Junior Eagle
Male Pins: Jonah Robinson, 2nd place; JT Young, 4th place
Eagle
Female Pins: Alivia Glovier, 4th place; Addilyn Patterson, 6th place
Youth
Female Pins: Addison Glovier, 2nd place
Male Pins: Brayden Craft, 1st place; Logan Faulkner, 4th place
Male Barebow
Gabe Urgelles, 1st place
Young Adult
Addison Metcalf, 1st place