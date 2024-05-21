Advertisement

AimTakers perform well in Anderson County S3DA regional

brad hall, the times-tribune, corbin, ky.

May 20—Several AimTakers shot the Anderson County S3DA regional, and turned in impressive results. Listed below are the individual results.

Junior Eagle

Male Pins: Jonah Robinson, 2nd place; JT Young, 4th place

Eagle

Female Pins: Alivia Glovier, 4th place; Addilyn Patterson, 6th place

Youth

Female Pins: Addison Glovier, 2nd place

Male Pins: Brayden Craft, 1st place; Logan Faulkner, 4th place

Male Barebow

Gabe Urgelles, 1st place

Young Adult

Addison Metcalf, 1st place