Agnew confident in Celtic's title challenge

Celtic forward Murphy Agnew is confident her side have what it takes to overhaul Rangers and lift the SWPL title.

Agnew scored twice as Elena Sadiku's side eased to a 5-0 win over Partick Thistle on Sunday to stay a point behind Rangers, who thrashed reigning champions Glasgow City 4-1 shortly before Celtic kicked off at Petershill.

"We always know how our opponents do and we always want to match them, keep up with the pace," Agnew told BBC Alba.

"I think we proved that on Sunday.

"Petershill is a really tough place to come to, Partick Thistle are a really difficult team to play against and we wanted to put them away early.

"We need to win every game, if we do that we'll win the league."