AFC East: Dolphins sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The Miami Dolphins have added to an already stacked wide receiver room which could end up being a problem for the Buffalo Bills.

According to our friends at Dolphins Wire, free agent Odell Beckham Jr. has signed with the team.

The 31-year-old has agreed to a one-year deal for Beckham worth as much as $8.25 million. Just $3 million of that total is base salary, according to multiple reports.

Beckham returned last season with the Baltimore Ravens after suffering an ACL tear during the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory. Beckham’s return saw him grab 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

Beckham has previously been connected with the Bills as a free agent, specifically when pass rusher Von Miller openly hoped he would sign for the team.

That never happened and now will not in 2023. Due to the team’s well-noted salary cap issues this offseason, the Bills would have been unlikely to match such a number that the Dolphins signed Beckham to.

