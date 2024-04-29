AA Lakers split doubleheader with Helena

Apr. 29—The Kalispell AA Lakers and Helena Senators split their Sunday doubleheader in Kalispell. The Senators strung together 16 hits in the opener to beat the host Lakers 7-4 in 11 innings. The Lakers bounced back in game number two with a 5-3 win after a strong performance on the mound from Luke Nikunen.

Nikunen went six innings after getting the game two start while striking out five and allowing two earned runs. Nikunen helped his own cause at the plate as well by driving in a run and going 2-3. Andre Cephers went 3-3 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Bryce Herion also drove in a run for the Lakers while going 2-3 with a triple.

In the opener Colin Leonard knocked in a pair of runs for the Lakers while going 1-4 at the dish. Ostyn Brennan and Kaden Drish drove in the other two runs for Kalispell.

Game one

Senators 100 030 000 03 — 7 16 2

AA Lakers 013 000 000 00 — 4 4 4

HELENA — W. DesRosier 2-6, C. Devine 2-5, C. Graham 3-6, C. Perlinski 1-4, E. Peterson 0-1, B. Beatty 1-4, C. Tietje 4-6, J. Huschka 2-6, M. Golemon 0-6, S. Ark 1-5.

KALISPELL — Ostyn Brennan 1-5, Carter Schlegel 0-5, Oscar Kallis 1-5, Luke Nikunen 1-4, Trevor Cockerill 0-3, Kaden Drish 0-4, Bryce Buckmaster 0-4, M. Owens 0-4, C. Leonard 1-4.

HR — Perlinski. 2B — Tietje, Huschka, Devine. Kallis. RBI — Perlinski 3, Tietje 3, Devine. Leonard, Brennan, Drish.

Game two

Senators 000 002 1 — 3 6 3

AA Lakers 022 001 X — 5 10 1

HELENA — DesRosier 1-4, Graham 1-2, Devine 0-4, Tietje 0-2, W. Lyng 0-1, Beatty 1-3, Huschka 2-3, Peterson 0-3, Golemon 1-3, Ark 0-3.

KALISPELL — Brennan 1-4, Schlegel 0-2, Kallis 0-3, Nikunen 2-3, Cockerill 1-3, Cephers 3-3, Buckmaster 0-3, Herion 2-3, Drish 1-3.