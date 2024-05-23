5-star WR schedules official visit to Georgia

Five-star wide receiver Derek Meadows, one of the top players at his position in the country, has scheduled an official visit to Georgia this summer. The Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) product earned a scholarship offer from the Bulldogs in February.

Meadows has set his visit to Athens for June 7. He will also visit Michigan (May 31), Notre Dame (June 14), LSU (June 18) and Alabama (June 21), per 247Sports’ Tom Loy.

The 6-foot-5, 200-pound wideout is rated as the No. 1 player in Nevada, the No. 6 wide receiver and the No. 32 player in the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports rankings.

Meadows doesn’t just stand out on the gridiron. He earned Nevada 2023 Gatorade Track and Field Player of the Year as a sophomore for Bishop Gorman.

Rivals, On3 and 247Sports project Meadows to commit to Notre Dame, but never count out Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs. New wide receivers coach James Coley recently added four-star wideout Thomas Blackshear to UGA’s 2025 class.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire