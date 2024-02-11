UGA football offers 4-star WR Derek Meadows

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nevada) wide receiver recruit Derek Meadows. The 6-foot-5, 185-pound wide receiver is ranked as a four-star prospect.

Derek Meadows is currently projected to commit to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, per 247Sports. The lengthy wide receiver is ranked as the No. 144 recruit in the class of 2025. Meadows is the No. 19 player at his position and the third-ranked recruit in Nevada.

The four-star wide receiver has recent scholarship offers from Washington, California, Arizona, and Oregon. Meadows is a hot name on the recruiting trail. He also received an invitation to play in the 2025 All-American Bowl.

The Bishop Gorman standout announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via social media:

Derek Meadowns is a name to watch in the class of 2025. With all the recent interest in him, we would not be surprised if he ends up going in another direction outside of Notre Dame.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire