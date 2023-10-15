49ers WR Deebo Samuel ruled out early in loss to Browns with shoulder injury

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was ruled out of their 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns early Sunday with a shoulder injury.

Samuel went down on the 49ers’ third drive of the game in Cleveland, and he was examined for a shoulder injury on the sideline in the first quarter. He went to the locker room after spending about 10 minutes in the blue medical tent during the second quarter, and the team ruled him out of the game early in the second half.

Initial X-rays after the game were negative, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, though it's still unclear how severe Samuel's injury is. He is set to undergo further testing on Monday.

Deebo Samuel left on the third drive of the game for San Francisco with an apparent shoulder injury. (AP/Kirk Irwin) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Samuel had two carries for 11 yards and did not make a catch when he left the game. He was targeted one time. Samuel entered the week with 302 receiving yards and a touchdown on 20 catches this season. He had 84 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Samuel was one of several players involved in a pregame scuffle in Cleveland, though that incident settled down before the game kicked off. It’s unclear what sparked the altercation, but there were no penalties or ejections handed out.

Samuel, 27, is in his fifth season with the 49ers. He’s in the first year of a three-year, $71.5 million deal with the team.

The Browns handed the 49ers their first loss of the season after San Francisco kicker Jake Moody missed a 41-yard field goal in the final seconds. Moody, who was perfect on the season entering the week, missed two field goals Sunday.

Brock Purdy went 12-of-27 for 125 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the loss. Jordan Mason had 27 rushing yards on five carries and had a touchdown on the ground after star running back Christian McCaffrey left early with an oblique injury. He had 43 rushing yards on 11 carries, and he caught a touchdown on the Niners' opening drive to extend his scoring streak to 15 games.

P.J. Walker, who was playing for the injured Deshaun Watson, went 18-of-34 for 192 yards with two interceptions in the win. Kareem Hunt had 47 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, and Amari Cooper had 108 receiving yards on just four catches in the win. The Browns, who fell to the Baltimore Ravens last week, are now 3-2 on the season.