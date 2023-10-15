Browns stifle Brock Purdy, capitalize on questionable late call to hand 49ers first loss capped by late missed FG

Brock Purdy had a difficult day in his first loss as San Francisco's starter. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Sunday started for the San Francisco 49ers with a familiar site. Brock Purdy found Christian McCaffrey for a touchdown on a shovel pass, and the 49ers took a 7-0 lead over the Cleveland Browns on their opening possession.

From there it was a grind as the Browns stifled Purdy and stunned the 49ers, 19-17 with practice squad quarterback P.J. Walker playing for injured Deshaun Watson.

San Francisco had a chance to win the game late, but Jake Moody missed the would-be go-ahead 41-yard field goal with six seconds remaining.

THE BROWNS WIN ON THE 49ERS MISSED FIELD GOAL.

The loss was the first for the 49ers, who drop to 5-1. And they leave Cleveland with injury concerns that they largely evaded through the first five weeks of the season. Running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel both left the game and did not return.

The 49ers led, 17-16 late in the fourth quarter with a chance to grind out the final minutes of the game clock. But they punted after a three-and-out to set up Cleveland's game-winning field goal that was aided by a questionable unnecessary roughness call that kept the drive alive.

Officials flagged Tashaun Gipson for a hit on Elijah Moore that resulted in a first down for Cleveland on a third-down incompletion.

Was a penalty the right call on 49ers DB Tashaun Gipson?

pic.twitter.com/tVY1dtQZew — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 15, 2023

Officials flagged Gipson for contact with a defenseless receiver on the play, but replay showed Gipson made contact with his shoulder to Moore's body and not his head. Instead of fourth-and-10 at their own 26-yard line, the Browns faced first-and-10 at their 41 with the penalty. Eight plays later, Dustin Hopkins kicked a 29-yard field goal to give the Browns a 19-17 lead with 1:40 remaining.

The 49ers had time to respond and appeared to be in line to win the game after driving 52 yards in 1:34 on their ensuing possession. Instead of going for more yardage on second-and-seven at the Cleveland 23-yard line, the 49ers opted for Purdy to spike the ball and set up Moody for the would-be game-winning field goal.

But Moody's kicked sailed just outside the right upright, and the Browns held on for victory. While the late flag on Gipson is cause for frustration for the 49ers, they were only in a position to lose because of their stagnant offense.

After opening the game with a touchdown, the 49ers went nine straight drives before finding the end zone again. That touchdown was set up by the defense when Deommodore Lenoir intercepted Walker and returned the ball to Cleveland's 8-yard line.

Purdy struggles in first loss as 49ers' starter

San Francisco managed just 215 yards of offense on the day after entering Sunday averaging 402.6 yards per game, good for third in the NFL. Purdy, who thrust himself into the MVP conversation amid San Francisco's 5-0 start, had the worst day of his young career while suffering his first loss as the starting quarterback for the 49ers.

Purdy found himself under constant pressure from an aggressive Browns front anchored by All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett. The result was a 12-of-27 effort for 125 yards with a touchdown and his first interception of the season. He was sacked three times.