49ers preseason schedule officially announced

The 49ers on Wednesday officially announced their full preseason schedule for the 2024 season.

San Francisco will have one preseason home game sandwiched between a couple of road trips.

Here’s what their preseason schedule looks like:

Saturday, August 10: at Tennessee Titans, 4:00pm Pacific Time

Sunday, August 18: vs. New Orleans Saints, 5:00pm Pacific Time

Friday, August 23: at Las Vegas Raiders, 7:00pm Pacific Time

Both the Titans and Raiders games will air on KPIX 5 in the Bay Area, while their matchup with the Saints at home will show on FOX.

The 49ers are slated to have joint practices with the Saints in Southern California before facing them at Levi’s Stadium in Week 2 of the preseason, so technically San Francisco will be traveling on some level for all three of their preseason contests before opening up at home against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire