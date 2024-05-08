49ers only have 1 option for international game in 2024

Deebo Samuel on Tuesday made some waves in the portion of the internet occupied by 49ers fans when a video posted to the official NFL UK and Ireland account showed the 49ers wide receiver teasing big news.

The immediate and easy conclusion to jump to is the 49ers could be one of the teams playing internationally this season.

International games haven’t officially been announced yet, but the NFL did announce the Vikings, Jaguars and Bears will all host a game in London. The Panthers are slated to host a game in Munich, and the Packers will face the Eagles in Brazil. Opponents for the three London games and the one Munich game haven’t been announced.

There’s certainly a chance the 49ers are among the teams going to London and it’s not hard to whittle down what team they’d play. Since all the announced teams will host, the game would be a “road” game for San Francisco. The Vikings are the only one of those teams the 49ers are slated to face on the road. Their game against the Bears will be at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers last played internationally in 2022 when they faced the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. They haven’t played in London since they blew out the Jaguars 42-10 at Wembley Stadium.

We’ll find out the 49ers’ international fate May 15 when the NFL schedule is released.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire