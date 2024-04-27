4 things to know: Bills draft pick WR Keon Coleman

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The wait is over. After trading down twice and out of the first round, the Bills filled their biggest draft need picking wide receiver Keon Coleman to open the second night of the 2024 NFL Draft.

A leading receiver for both Michigan State and Florida State during his college career, the 6-foot-3, 213-pound Coleman was the eighth wideout selected in the first 33 picks. Coleman’s size and catch radius provide another weapon for quarterback Josh Allen, after the Bills traded star pass-catcher Stefon Diggs, and lost fellow starter Gabe Davis in free agency.

Here are four more things to know about Coleman.

Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Draft tracker

Above the rim receiver

Coleman has a basketball background, and he puts it to use on the gridiron. A dual-sport recruit coming out of high school, Coleman played in six games for Tom Izzo at Michigan State in 2022.

“You can see his above the rim plays, and we get some freelance plays with Josh’s athletic ability,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said. “He’s got a great feel, an instinctual feel and I think some of that comes from even his basketball background. This guy is not just like a high school basketball player, he could have played major college hoops so that shows you his athletic ability and we like guys that play multiple sports. He’s 20 years old, he’ll be 21 so still an ascending talent. I would say he’s a hungry dude.”

Buffalo’s pick in the first round last year, tight end Dalton Kincaid, also had a strong hoops pedigree.

“I think having the ability to be able to go up there with the confidence that you can come down with the ball every time is a major plus,” Coleman told reporters on a video call Friday night. “Basketball translates a lot. You know, side to side movement, lateral movement, vertical jumping, speed, quick first step and things that nature helps all with the game of football. And then having firm hands, to be able to go up and high point a ball come across the middle, grab a ball, it’s all the same thing.”

Using his length, leaping ability, and rebounding instincts, Coleman gives the Bills another sizable weapon to make tough catches and create openings while closely covered.

30 prospects in 30 days: Florida State’s Keon Coleman’s basketball background makes him high-flying receiver

Coleman met with the Bills at the scouting combine, and also visited Orchard Park during the pre-draft process.

“We got a great feel for each other and I think that ultimately played into their decision,” Coleman said. “We went through a lot of film. We expressed our mutual interest.”

Speed is the question mark

The Louisiana native ran track in high school, but Coleman did not display his speed at the NFL Combine. His 40-yard dash time (4.61 seconds) was among the slowest in the draft class. Beane said the Bills accessed GPS tracking data that indicates Coleman’ runs more like’s playing speed “is closer to a 4.5.”

“The separation abilities, ability to drop his weight, he can can torque,” Beane said. “Again, you go back to some of the stiffer guys and they struggle on the back shoulder getting around, it’s easy for him. You see some of those plays that he made in college. Would you love him to be 4.4? I think if he was true game speed 4.4, he wouldn’t have been available.”

Coleman has little concern about a perceived lack of speed. “I’ve never been caught,” he said. I don’t think I’ve ever been caught from behind. I don’t think I’ve ever had the chance to not be able to run by somebody.”

“More so than that, I don’t think there was ever just one DB that just sat when I was running at them, so that pretty much tells you all you need to know,” he said. “Guys that are saying that about the speed aren’t the guys that are on the field. Your opinions, they’re opinions for a reason. It is what it is.”

College production

Coleman had 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns in his only season at Florida State, earning first-team All-ACC accolades. Fox Sports and Sports Illustrated gave him second-team All-America recognition.

In his sophomore season at Michigan State, Coleman caught 58 passes for 798 yards and seven teachings, making the All-Big Ten third team.

Coleman showed return ability with the Seminoles, averaging 12 yards on 25 punt returns last sesaon. He had a 72-yarder against Syracuse.

“You don’t really see a guy that’s 6-3 plus, usually those are smaller guys that can do that,” Beane said. “So you saw his athletic ability. A lot of times bigger guys have some stiffness. He really drops his weight top of the route and gets separation.”

Family bonds

Raised by a single mother among five siblings, Coleman regarded his older brother Kalin as “my trainer, my brother, part father figure,” bringing him along to East Lansing, Michigan during his time playing for the Spartans.

