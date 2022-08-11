4 takeaways from Vikings’ unofficial depth chart

Preseason is a time of hope and curiosity.

More often than not, the players that you fall in love with end up not making the roster. When the initial depth chart gets released, it is a signal from the team where everyone currently stands heading into the first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Within the first depth chart, there are a few takeaways that are worth noting. Here are four that I found the most intriguing.

Backup QB is a Dead Heat

After struggling during his rookie season due to a lot of factors, Kellen Mond rising to second on the depth chart is a good sign. He hasn’t been the most successful, but with the competition being Sean Mannion, this is a welcome sign for the future.

The battle is likely to rage on throughout all of camp and will probably be decided with the final preseason game.

The Pecking Order at Wide Receiver

The wide receiver position is sneaky deep for the Vikings. After Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, KJ Osborn is the obvious No. 3 option. After that, it gets interesting.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette being slotted at No. 4 shouldn’t be too much of a shock. He had an excellent Week 18 game against the Chicago Bears and is an explosive weapon.

The Vikings have their receivers on the depth chart sorted into groups, and the fourth group having sixth-round pick Jalen Nailor is a slight surprise. The young receiver from Michigan State has been an explosive weapon during practice, and his ranking speaks volumes about the depth in this room.

Rookie Defensive Backs are Second String

The Vikings put a lot of resources into their defensive backfield this offseason, including their first two picks. Both Andrew Booth Jr. and Lewis Cine have had some solid moments in camp but aren’t quite on the level of starters yet.

The starting cornerbacks shouldn’t be a surprise. Both Cameron Dantzler and Patrick Peterson are on the first team with Chandon Sullivan and Booth Jr. behind them.

At safety, Camryn Bynum has the top spot opposite Harrison Smith with Cine first off the bench. This is something that could very well change over the course of the next few weeks, but it’s noteworthy that they are comfortably on the second unit.

Defensive End Has a Small Surprise

The defensive end position has changed considerably from the Mike Zimmer era. They will be playing more of a hybrid 3T/5T role versus being a true edge rusher.

Dalvin Tomlinson sitting at the top of the depth chart is no surprise and neither is Armon Watts. The decent-sized surprise is late offseason signee Jonathan Bullard coming in one spot over James Lynch. While he is now a journeyman, Bullard has extensive experience in the Vic Fangio-style defense and can be a vital rotational piece.

