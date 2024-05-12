4-star receiver commits to Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs have added a ninth commitment to their 2025 recruiting class and their first at the receiver position. Thomas Blackshear, a four-star recruit out of Savannah, Georgia, officially chose the Bulldogs over Tennessee on Sunday.

Blackshear is listed at 6-foot-1, 197 pounds, and plays at Calvary Day High in Savannah. In the 2023 season, he caught 27 passes for 551 yards and five touchdowns and garnering praise for his physical style of play. He also runs track and plays basketball for the school.

The commitment is the first major recruiting pickup for James Coley since his return to the position of wide receivers coach following the departure of Bryan McClendon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When asked why he chose UGA, Blackshear told 247Sports, “The coaches, going down there, getting to know the coaches more when I visited and watching them practice. Talking to Coach Coley and Coach Kirby, that’s when I made the decision.”

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire