Social media reacts: Georgia hires James Coley as wide receivers coach

The Georgia Bulldogs have hired James Coley again. Georgia is hiring Coley to be the Bulldogs’ wide receivers coach.

Coley served on the Georgia coaching staff under Kirby Smart from 2016-2019 before heading to Texas A&M. During Coley’s time at Georgia, he was the wide receivers coach from 2016-2017, the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2018, and the quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator in 2019. Coley most recently took the wide receivers coach job at South Carolina, but now has opted to return to Athens, Georgia, instead.

Kirby Smart is hiring Coley to replace the Dawgs’ previous wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon, who took the same position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. James Coley knows what Kirby Smart expects and is a strong recruiter in South Florida.

How did Georgia football social media react after the Bulldogs hired James Coley for a second time?

The coaching carousel is crazy

So GA State's head coach took the TE job at South Car. Georgia's RB coach become the head coach at GA State and then UGA hires South Car.'s WR coach. Sounds like CFB to me! — UGA Wire (@UGAWire) February 24, 2024

UGA needed some continuity after losing several assistants

Continuity is king to Kirby Smart. Cause it’s one thing for him to know he likes working with someone. But it’s a whole other to know that person CAN work for him. The Coley hire makes sense. — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) February 24, 2024

Should benefit UGA recruiting

BREAKING BOOM! Georgia football hires James Coley as wide receivers coach James Coley is BACK ….he dominated recruiting the State of Florida especially SOUTH FLORIDA . Welcome back to DAWGNATION🫱🏽‍🫲🏾 pic.twitter.com/Z16RaWH4zv — 🚫 LEE Ring (@HBTFD1) February 24, 2024

Preview of what Coley will look like in the red and black

Welcome back WR Coach James Coley pic.twitter.com/rMdANdKnBC — 704 Dawg (@FSFRecruits) February 24, 2024

Former UGA OL Justin Shaffer

Bus 1 babyyyyyy @CoachColey welcome back coach 🤞🏾🐶 https://t.co/6OElZa73y0 — Justin Shaffer (@ShafferJustin54) February 24, 2024

Rusty Mansell likes the hire

REALLY GOOD HIRE here by #UGA

Has done it with the G on chest before, great coach to have in the building. STRONG connections again to S Florida with Coley and T-Rob on the staff. https://t.co/MAZJHkGQiK — Rusty Mansell (@RustyMansell_) February 24, 2024

Coley will have a stacked wide receivers room

Welcome back to UGA Coach James Coley! Get the WR’s “coached up!”@680TheFan pic.twitter.com/xbqiKaA5dy — buck belue (@buckbelue8) February 24, 2024

Coley was not at South Carolina for long!

James Coley’s stint as WR coach at South Carolina:

pic.twitter.com/8VlnCbSFWF — Typical Gamecock (@TypicalGamecock) February 24, 2024

Coley reacted to the Dell McGee hire

Congrats to this AMAZING Coach, husband, father and friend. I couldn’t be happier for Dell and his family and I am excited for Georgia State Football. https://t.co/L7HCWJi3f7 — James Coley (@CoachColey) February 24, 2024

Coley can recruit

Georgia WR Coach James Coley has been the lead recruiter for 8 – 5 ⭐️ recruits

35 – 4 ⭐️ recruits pic.twitter.com/OlzMiOU4xl — 704 Dawg (@FSFRecruits) February 24, 2024

Coley has a strong history at Georgia

James Coley was the LAST UGA COACH TO SECURE A FIVE STAR RECEIVER AT GEORGIA: George Pickens🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Players James Coley recruited to Georgia: Tyson Campbell

Isaiah Wilson

Georgia Pickens (The last Five star WR we landed)

Dom Blaylock

Tyrique Stevenson

James Cook

Kearis… pic.twitter.com/IKZLhBl2be — 🚫 LEE Ring (@HBTFD1) February 24, 2024

What a chaotic timeline at South Carolina

With the news today about James Coley expected to be on his way out for the same job at Georgia, here’s a timeline on the staff changes at South Carolina since the start of the year: Jan. 3 – Parted ways with RB coach Montario Hardesty Jan. 10 – TE coach Jody Wright leaves to… — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) February 24, 2024

Funny South Carolina reaction

James Coley South Carolina wide receiver coaching highlights: pic.twitter.com/gdiZ1RTi98 — Seagull (@squid_sucker) February 24, 2024

Not every UGA fan is happy

James Coley pic.twitter.com/pI6bdB9VRm — University of Georgia (@DawgsAth) February 24, 2024

Coley will bring in talent

Kirby Smart’s hires this offseason is a reminder that he has not changed his opinions on talent acquisition being the most important part of the job. Get the best players and good things tend to happen. His staff is turning into a deep lineup of home run type recruiters — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) February 24, 2024

Coley helped UGA make the playoff in previous years

I know the majority of Georgia fans aren't going to be thrilled about the Coley hire but don't let his reign as OC skew your perspective here. Coley can recruit not only his position group but recruit any position. He helped UGA land several big-time players while in Athens. — Jonathan Williams (@Dr_JWill) February 24, 2024

Coley and Bobo should be a good combo

WR coach James Coley >>>>>>>> OC James Coley — Caleb (@Caleb_Mathis) February 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire