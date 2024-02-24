Advertisement

Social media reacts: Georgia hires James Coley as wide receivers coach

James Morgan
·4 min read
2

The Georgia Bulldogs have hired James Coley again. Georgia is hiring Coley to be the Bulldogs’ wide receivers coach.

Coley served on the Georgia coaching staff under Kirby Smart from 2016-2019 before heading to Texas A&M. During Coley’s time at Georgia, he was the wide receivers coach from 2016-2017, the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2018, and the quarterbacks coach/offensive coordinator in 2019. Coley most recently took the wide receivers coach job at South Carolina, but now has opted to return to Athens, Georgia, instead.

Kirby Smart is hiring Coley to replace the Dawgs’ previous wide receiver coach Bryan McClendon, who took the same position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. James Coley knows what Kirby Smart expects and is a strong recruiter in South Florida.

How did Georgia football social media react after the Bulldogs hired James Coley for a second time?

The coaching carousel is crazy

UGA needed some continuity after losing several assistants

Should benefit UGA recruiting

Preview of what Coley will look like in the red and black

Former UGA OL Justin Shaffer

Rusty Mansell likes the hire

Coley will have a stacked wide receivers room

Coley was not at South Carolina for long!

Coley reacted to the Dell McGee hire

Coley can recruit

Coley has a strong history at Georgia

What a chaotic timeline at South Carolina

Funny South Carolina reaction

Not every UGA fan is happy

Coley will bring in talent

Coley helped UGA make the playoff in previous years

Coley and Bobo should be a good combo

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire