2024 Heisman Trophy betting: Carson Beck and Quinn Ewers are bettors' early choices

Early bettors are favoring SEC quarterbacks in the 2024 Heisman Trophy race.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is the current favorite at +750 just ahead of Texas QB Quinn Ewers at +800 and new Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel at +900. Beck has gotten the most bets at BetMGM so far with 10% of wagers. Those bets make up 11% of the money bet so far.

Ewers, meanwhile, is getting the most money. 13.6% of the handle is on Ewers. That’s slightly more than Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at 13%.

Georgia is also the preseason national title favorite and it’s a smart play to go with the quarterback of a potential national title team as your Heisman pick. Five of the last seven Heisman winners were on teams that made the College Football Playoff, though 2022 winner Caleb Williams and 2023 winner Jayden Daniels weren’t on playoff teams.

Beck was 302 of 417 passing for 3,941 yards and 24 TDs in his first year as Georgia’s starter in 2023. Ewers had a breakout season in 2023 with 3,479 yards and 22 TDs across 12 games. He made the decision to come back to school for another year as Arch Manning will back him up with the Longhorns.

If you agree that Beck and Ewers are the two favorites for the Heisman, then Oct. 19 will be a big day in the race for the trophy. Georgia visits Texas in Week 8, just three weeks after the Bulldogs are at Alabama.

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart has moved from +2000 to +1500 as 7% of bets are on him to win the Heisman. The Rebels are a candidate for the playoff in the first year of the 12-team format and have a real chance to make the SEC title game. Ole Miss gets Georgia at home in addition to Oklahoma and doesn’t have to play Texas, Alabama or Missouri.

All the favorites are quarterbacks

Oddsmakers do not like the chances of a non-quarterback winning the award at the moment. Just four non-quarterbacks have won the Heisman in the 2000s; USC RB Reggie Bush in 2005, Alabama RB Mark Ingram in 2009, Alabama RB Derrick Henry in 2015 and Alabama WR DeVonta Smith in 2020.

There are currently 19 quarterbacks with better odds to win the Heisman than the highest non-QB on the board. That player is Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon at +4000. He has the same odds as Kansas QB Jalon Daniels and is just ahead of Utah QB Cam Rising at +5000.

2024 Heisman favorites