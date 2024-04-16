4-star Georgia quarterback target sets commitment date

Class of 2025 four-star quarterback Ryan Montgomery has officially set his commitment date. Montgomery confirmed he will commit this Wednesday, April 17, at 3 p.m. ET at Findlay High School. He will choose among Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina.

Montgomery is from Findlay, Ohio, and is listed at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. He passed for 3,877 yards, 38 touchdowns, and five interceptions in his junior season while leading Findlay to an 8-3 record and the first round of the playoffs. He also ran for 257 yards and ten touchdowns. He broke Ben Roethlisberger’s school record for single-game touchdown passes with six this past season.

Though he was long seen as a South Carolina lean, Georgia has been trending heavily as of late for Montgomery according to numerous recruiting resources. The Bulldogs recently received a commitment from class of 2026 number one quarterback Jared Curtis, but also missed out on four-star signal caller Matt Zollers, who recently committed to Missouri. This leaves the Dawgs without a quarterback commitment at this time in the current recruiting cycle.

Montgomery would be a major addition to a quarterback room that could be down to two scholarship quarterbacks in Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi to start next season.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire