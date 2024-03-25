Social media reacts: 5-star QB Jared Curtis commits to Georgia football

The nation’s No. 1 recruit in the class of 2026 has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. Quarterback Jared Curtis, who is ranked as a five-star recruit, is Georgia’s first commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Curtis is a rising junior at Nashville Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound quarterback is the nation’s No. 1 player at his position, per 247Sports. Curtis is the top-ranked recruit in Tennessee.

The Nashville Christian standout has recent scholarship offers from Texas, Washington and Florida. Jared Curtis is considered a pocket passer, but has solid mobility.

Curtis gives Kirby Smart and Georgia football an excellent foundation in the class of 2026. The Bulldogs are looking for their quarterback of the future after the Carson Beck era. Georgia’s back-up quarterback, Gunner Stockton, is an option for Georgia moving forward. Beck technically could return in 2025, but that seems unlikely at this point.

Georgia Bulldogs football fans were fired up on social media after Jared Curtis announced his commitment to the University of Georgia!

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire