Georgia misses out on top 10 QB Matt Zollers

Georgia target Matt Zollers, the No. 8 quarterback in the class of 2025, committed to Missouri on Thursday.

Zollers (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) chose the Tigers over the Bulldogs, Penn State and Pittsburgh. UGA hosted Zollers on Monday, but his visit ultimately didn’t lead to a commitment.

Zollers plays for Spring-Ford High School in Royersford, Penn. He threw for 2,917 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and just two interceptions as a junior. Zollers is rated as the No 6 quarterback, the No. 1 player in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 62 player overall in his class, per 247Sports.

It’s worth noting that Georgia recently gained a pledge from five-star quarterback Jared Curtis in the class of 2026. He is the nation’s No. 1 player in that cycle.

It’s also important to consider the recruitment of Julian Lewis, the No. 4 quarterback in the 2025 class. Georgia has continued to push for the in-state prospect, who’s currently committed to USC. He will take a visit to Athens on May 31.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire